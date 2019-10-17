South Africa: Proteas Blow As Markram Ruled Out of Final India Test

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Test against India after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune.

The injury took place following the opener's dismissal in the second innings of the match. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.

Team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said: "A CT scan of Aiden Markram's wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury."

A very disappointed Markram added: "It's sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I've done wrong and take full accountability for it. It's unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I've learned a lot from this and the other players I'm sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it's no excuse. I've taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon."

Markram has departed for South Africa on Thursday morning. No player has been called up as a replacement.

The third and final Test starts on Saturday. India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

