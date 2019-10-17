South Africa: SA Artists Invited to Perform At SXSW 2020

Cape Town — The South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW), on Wednesday announced an initial list of showcasing artists invited to perform at the 34th annual event and it includes six prominent South African musos.

The SXSW Music Festival will take place from 16 to 22 March 2020 in Austin, Texas.

South African artists invited to perform include AKA, Amanda Black, Cassper Nyovest, Moonchild Sanelly, Nadia Nakai, and Samthing Soweto.

The festival is described as "a place where entertainment, technology, and media industries converge, creating a global platform for emerging acts, established artists and industry professionals to expand their horizons".

Every year, the SXSW Music Festival programmers present a genre-spanning and genre-defying lineup of artists from around the world, with established performers playing alongside bold new acts.

The result is a unique live music experience where industry pros and music lovers discover an unparalleled range of artists and styles.

A few other international highlights from this first round of artists include: ANAVITÓRIA (Brazil), Automelodi (Canada), Baker Boy (Australia), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Declan J Donovan (England), Hachiku (Australia), HTRK (Australia), The Jones Family Singers (Texas), Just Mustard (Ireland), Kælan Mikla (Iceland), SUMIN (South Korea), Taimane (Hawaii), and YAYOI DAIMON (Japan).

This is the first of several announcements revealing the wide array of artist who will perform for the international creative community at SXSW.

These showcases give attendees the opportunity to experience tomorrow's headliners in small-stage performances at unique venues in downtown Austin.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

Compiled by Herman Eloff.

Source: Channel24