Tunisia: 'President-Elect Has No Press Officer or Official Spokesperson to Date' (Clarification)

16 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Statements circulating on mainstream or social media attributed to the President-elect "commit no one but those who made it" a source close to Kais Saied's election campaign who requested anonymity told TAP on the phone on Wednesday evening.

"There has been so far no press officer of official spokesperson for the President-elect," the source added.

"Anyone who reports a position in the media, merely expresses a personal position that commits only himself and must therefore assume his responsibility" and Kais Saied has nothing to do with these statements and positions," according to the same source.

It said this clarification comes after several mainstream and social media published in recent days statements and positions attributed to President-elect Kais Saied, without checking the source.

Independent Kais Saied won the presidential runoff election 72.71% of the votes, ahead of his contender, president of "Qalb Tounes" party Nabil Karoui who secured 27.29% of the votes.

The Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE) is expected to announce the final results of the presidential polls on Thursday.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

