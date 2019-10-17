South African Film 'Zog' Bags an International Emmy Nomination

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Leandra Engelbrecht

Cape Town — South African film Zog has bagged an International Emmy Kids' Award nomination.

The film by Cape Town's Triggerfish animation studio has been nominated in the Best Kids' Animation category and will go up against other films from France, Brazil and India.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 in Cannes.

Zog, which is now streaming on Showmax, was named Best Animation at the Shanghai International TV Festival and also took home the Audience Award for ages 3-6 at New York International Children's Film Festival.

Based on the 2010 picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler it follows a young dragon who wants to win a gold star at Madame Dragon's school but collects only burns, bumps and bruises.

He faces his biggest challenge when he has to kidnap an actual princess.

