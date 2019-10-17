Kenya: Tony Gachoka Arrested Over Airport Disturbance

Photo: Evans Habil/Nairobi News
Tony Gachoka.
16 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya Television Network (KTN) television show host Tony Gachoka has been arrested at Diani Airstrip in Kwale County.

The Pointblank tv show host was arrested on Wednesday following a bitter exchange with authorities at the airstrip when he was reportedly barred from boarding a plane while carrying alcoholic drinks.

Msambweni OCPD Nehemiah Bitok, while confirming the incident, said Gachoka wanted to board the flight operated by Silverstone Air to Nairobi with alcoholic beverages which violates the airline's rules and regulations.

Gachoka who has strong political connections in the country, will spend the night in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in Kwale on Thursday to answer to charges of causing disturbance.

The former protocol chief in then prime minister Raila Odinga's office hosts and produces Point Blank on KTN on Wednesdays night.

The 50-year-old political activist is set to appear in court on Thursday, several hours after his recorded show featuring former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando airs on Wednesday night.

