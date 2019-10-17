Liberia: Students Protest for Dormitory At UL

-As others demand action against disturbances

Students have protested at the State - run University of Liberia (UL) Fendall campus to demand that a dormitory being used to host kids attending the University's pilot demonstration school be made available to University students, instead.

During the protest on Wednesday, 16 October, UL students moved to the Early Childhood Pilot Demonstration School housed in the University's dormitory on Fendall Campus, demanding that administration makes the facility available to them.But the latest protest at Fendall campus has prompted other students to call on UL administration to take action against the constant protests which they say have sometimes disrupted normal activities there.

The University decided to use the dormitory to run its early childhood pilot demonstration school following years of struggle for a place where its students in the William V.S. Tubman Teachers College could go and practice their teaching career.

128 students have enrolled in the University's Early Childhood Pilot Demonstration School on Fendall campus for this academic year.But while the kids were in classes Wednesday, 16 October, protesting University students moved to the demonstration school to demand that their dormitory be returned to them.

Following the protest, some UL students expressed anger over the action taken by some of their colleagues at Fendall, terming it as unfortunate.The students opposed to the protest for the dormitory have called on UL administration to take some stringent measures to prevent the disruption of normal activities by some of their colleagues, especially at a time efforts are being made to improve conditions at the University.

A male student who prefers to be anonymous says he equally blames UL administration for allegedly failing to act on recommendations to either suspend or expel some of his colleagues that are said to be responsible for constant disturbances on UL campus.According to him, he gets worried when he sees his colleagues protesting because his target to complete his studies within the prescribed time could be undermined when chaos erupts at the University.

Also speaking with this paper, a female student observes that politics within the UL administration could be the reason for some of the failures to take decisions against the continuous disturbances at the University.No injury was reported so far, but other students frowned against the protest especially at a dormitory where kids are schooling.

But the University has over the years witnessed a series of protests which sometimes lead to injuries, disruption of normal activities and other things. The government of President George Manneh Weah in 2018 announced free tuition at the University and other public universities and colleges following repeated protests at UL.