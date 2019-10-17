Liberia: World Bank Marks End Poverty Day

Aya Chebbi is an award-winning Pan-African feminist. She is the first African Union Youth Envoy and the youngest diplomat at the African Union Commission Chairperson’s Cabinet.She is the founder of multiple platforms such as Youth Programme of Holistic Empowerment Mentoring (Y-PHEM) coaching the next generation to be positive change agents, Afrika Youth Movement (AYM), one of Africa’s largest Pan-African youth-led movements and Afresist, a youth leadership program and multimedia platform documenting youth work in Africa.She served on the Board of Directors of CIVICUS World Alliance for Citizen Participation, the World Refugee Council and Oxfam Independent Commission on Sexual Misconduct.

The World Bank Country Office in Liberia celebrates 2019 End Poverty Day today, Thursday, 17 October in Oldest Congo Town, German Embassy Compound.

According to a media advisory issued by the Bank, the theme for this year's commemoration is: Ending Learning Poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa: What will it take?

The advisory issued by Communication Officer Michael Nyumah Sahr continues that the Bank is also expected to launch a flagship publication with the same title: Ending Learning Poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa: What will it take?

The exercise, which will be characterized by a video conference connecting with other Africa countries kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with in-country dialogue sessions followed by opening remarks, feedback from country offices, presentation on Learning Poverty Report by Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi, World Bank Global Director, Education Team; Comments from AFR Human Development Team, questions and answers session, Way Forward and Action Plan, respectively.