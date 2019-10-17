Liberia: World Bank Marks End Poverty Day

Photo: Supplied/Aya Chebbi
17 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The World Bank Country Office in Liberia celebrates 2019 End Poverty Day today, Thursday, 17 October in Oldest Congo Town, German Embassy Compound.

According to a media advisory issued by the Bank, the theme for this year's commemoration is: Ending Learning Poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa: What will it take?

The advisory issued by Communication Officer Michael Nyumah Sahr continues that the Bank is also expected to launch a flagship publication with the same title: Ending Learning Poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa: What will it take?

The exercise, which will be characterized by a video conference connecting with other Africa countries kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with in-country dialogue sessions followed by opening remarks, feedback from country offices, presentation on Learning Poverty Report by Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi, World Bank Global Director, Education Team; Comments from AFR Human Development Team, questions and answers session, Way Forward and Action Plan, respectively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

