Liberia: UN Commends Liberian Peacekeepers

17 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
The High Command of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has commended the Liberia Contingent (LIBATT 6) for being extremely professional and well-trained in all aspects of peacekeeping activities in Mali.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the commendation was made recently when the MMINUSMA Force Headquarters (FHQ) evaluated the training of the Liberian Force Protection Company (LIB FP Coy) which comprises of 105 personnel.

According to a Defense Ministry release, the LIB FP Coy is operating fixed sites in Timbuktu Camp/ SWHQ with good disciplinary records and predictable weekly and monthly schedules of personnel rotation.The Unit Commander and Training officers are involved in all training activities, coupled with high interest of all personnel.

LIB FP Coy is exhibiting training commitments despite operational roles. LIB FP Coy has a very good performance in Quick Response Force (QRF) readiness.Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has successfully deployed its sixth batch of Peacekeepers under the command of Maj. Picos L. Flemming, as part of MINUSMA.

The deployment exercise followed the return of the fifth batch of the Liberian Contingent (LIBATT 5), commanded by Major James D. Fahnbulleh, II, after nearly 2 years and eight months of service in Mali. The fifth batch of peacekeepers graciously returned on the 5th and 6th of October 2019 respectively through the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Personnel of the fifth Liberian contingent served the UN mission in Mali with distinction, bringing pride to Liberia among the comity of nations."We salute them for the job well done," defense authorities say, and acknowledge that indeed personnel are "A Force for Good".

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III, welcomes back home members of the AFL's fifth contingent and thanks them for their high level of discipline and outstanding performance at the UN Mission in Mali.He also admonishes personnel of the outgoing contingent to exhibit high level of discipline, be committed to duty, and serve with integrity.

He further calls on them to maintain the oath of the AFL by protecting one another.

The 6th AFL Peacekeeping Contingent departed Liberia on the 5th and 6th of October 2019, respectively.

Meanwhile, personnel of LIBBATT 5 are now undergoing a two-week post deployment training at the Armed Forces Training Command in Careysburg, Montserrado County before finally going to join their family and specific units in the AFL.

This training enables the personnel to cope with post deployment trauma, and it also builds their resilience to coping with present-day realities in both the military and their social environments with which they are expected to reunite.

