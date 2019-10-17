Liberia: UNICEF Sponsors Refresher Work Shop for Teachers

A five-day refresher teachers training workshop sponsored by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) began here Wednesday, 16 October at the Bentol Public School in Bentol City, Montserrado County, with at least 200 classroom teachers, 50 of them females, from government, private, and faith-base schools attending.

In opening remarks, the Resident District Education Officer (DEO) of Montserrado 2 Left Bank 2B, Mount Barclay, Mr. Elijah G. Freeman, said the workshop is intended to increase teachers' ability to conform to professional teaching ethics.The DEO said he is appreciative of the presence of new female teachers who need continuous refresher training to build their skills and knowledge to more effectively perform their role of building the nation's educational system with sound and quality education for students.

He then cataloged the numerous and invaluable support to the Liberian Educational Sector by UNICEF over the years that has immensely contributed to the education system.

He encouraged the participants to be focus, attentive in order to acquire the desire professional skills, knowledge, and ability to adequately play their role of imparting knowledge onto students thus, building the human resource of Liberia.The workshop continues today with several presenters lecturing on different topics including teachers' code of conduct, among others.