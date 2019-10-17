Liberia: UNICEF Sponsors Refresher Work Shop for Teachers

17 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye

A five-day refresher teachers training workshop sponsored by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) began here Wednesday, 16 October at the Bentol Public School in Bentol City, Montserrado County, with at least 200 classroom teachers, 50 of them females, from government, private, and faith-base schools attending.

In opening remarks, the Resident District Education Officer (DEO) of Montserrado 2 Left Bank 2B, Mount Barclay, Mr. Elijah G. Freeman, said the workshop is intended to increase teachers' ability to conform to professional teaching ethics.The DEO said he is appreciative of the presence of new female teachers who need continuous refresher training to build their skills and knowledge to more effectively perform their role of building the nation's educational system with sound and quality education for students.

He then cataloged the numerous and invaluable support to the Liberian Educational Sector by UNICEF over the years that has immensely contributed to the education system.

He encouraged the participants to be focus, attentive in order to acquire the desire professional skills, knowledge, and ability to adequately play their role of imparting knowledge onto students thus, building the human resource of Liberia.The workshop continues today with several presenters lecturing on different topics including teachers' code of conduct, among others.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
Education
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.