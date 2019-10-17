Botswana: Mexican Girls, BDF Xi Face Off Sunday

Gaborone — The grass is expected to be trampled upon during Kweneng region Women's League giants, Mexican Girls and BDF XI's face off billed for SSKB on Sunday.

The category A game is expected to attract a sizeable number of spectators given the two sides' meet, known for displaying good carpet football.

The duo possesses quality players who know what it takes to bang goals, and the weekend winner will be based on the coach's know-how.

The region's title defenders Mexican Girls coach Oaitse Moeti said given his side's preparedness, they would have to clobber BDF XI in a quest to retain the title.

"BDF are a strong side, and have acquired quality and resilient players, who display power play.

They are physical, so we are currently working with our players on how to approach the game," he said.

Further, Moeti said their game plan would be to play quick and counter pass to deny their opponents ball possession. ENDS

He said currently they were monitoring two of their players who sustained injuries, adding that a decision would be taken to determine if they were fit to play.

BDF assistant coach, Steve Ketshabile said they had been preparing well for the game, adding that their fixture against Mexican Girls always generated excitement due to the high intensity of their play.

Further, he said his team was ready, and they had been working on the players since Tuesday in preparation of the big clash.

In other Kweneng region games to be played on Saturday, Makufa will take Mvela at Mogoditsane Junior Secondary School while Divine Brains and Gabane United will battle it out at Boitshoko Junior Secondary School.

Lulu and Sikalekeke will play at Tloaneng Primary School on Sunday. Big Sisters will have a date with Gaborone United, while UB Kicks will face Prisons XI during the Gaborone Region women's league matches on Saturday.

On Sunday Untouchable will have a date with FC Legends, while Genorah will take Wonder Girls and the latter will have to tighten their boots to ensure that they do not suffer Township Rollers' fate, who lost to Genorah last weekend.

FC Ambassadors will also take on Security Systems on Sunday.

Source: BOPA