Liberia: FKI Outreach Program Benefits Bong Orphans, Others

Future Kids International (FKI), a not-for-profit Liberian organization, has extended its outreach program to orphans, physically challenged and other less fortunate children attending the Feleta Children's Village School and the Balamah Children's Ministry School in Bong County.

FKI recently took 12 bags of rice (50kgs) to two institutions catering to children desperately in need of more help in order for them to actualize their dreams, even though most of them have lost their parents.

The executive director of FKI, Abraham Sharppie Willie, informed Mother D.S. Williams and Pastor Samuel Paye, proprietors of the Balamah Children's Ministry and the Feleta Children's Village, that his organization is in sympathy with some of the children who are struggling to access a better livelihood.

"We are a young organization without anything much, but we are not waiting for millions of dollars to identify with people, mainly the children, who are in need of support," Willie said.

He added that while it is true that the children are given direct care by Mother Williams and Pastor Paye, they need help from lots of other sources, including institutions and people who have little to donate.

"Locating Balamah Village was God's own will, because we had no idea that you are in here doing this great job, but God has used someone to take us to you and share a moment together. Therefore, we are happy that we have met you," Willie said to Mother Williams.

Some of the staff of the Future Kids International (FKI) who traveled to Balamah, Bong County to identify with the orphans, others.

Shortly after she received six bags of the donated rice, Mother Williams expressed gratitude, firstly to God and then to the FKI for the visit, characterized by the donation of rice.

"Quite frankly, we had no idea on how we could get food to eat today, but we were not hopeless, because we know that God cares for us, and He was going to make a way out of no way," Mother Williams said.

She further said that as a people, everyone is in the same canoe of life and that "it is good when you find your friend's canoe sinking, you should help him/her from getting sunk."

Mother Williams said she founded her institution on March 16, 1988, and has been running it in Gardnersville, outside Monrovia, until 2005 when she moved to Balamah, Suakoko, in Bong County.

"We are here taking care of orphans and children who lack support from parents. Thankfully, some of them have enrolled at the University of Liberia (UL) and the Cuttington University respectively.

"In fact, the principal of the school is a product of this orphanage home. He received his Master's degree in Education from the University of Liberia," Mother Williams recalled.

For Pastor Samuel Paye, proprietor of the Feleta Children's Village, he thanked the FKI for the offer at no cost to the orphanage home.

"We are doing our utmost best to educate Liberian children, even though we ourselves do not have much; we are touched that you have traveled from faraway Monrovia to Bong County to identify with us," Paye said.

He said he and his wife have initiated the construction of a four-classroom structure as an annex to the existing ones that can no longer contain the influx of students.

"We are indebted to the Foundation for Women, a women's organization that credited us L$250,000 for this project, which we are to pay back in the soonest possible time," Pastor Paye said.

He called on well meaning Liberians to help him take care of the 44 children that he is looking after.

"Our school is from the Kindergarten (KG) to 9th grade, but it has graduated a number of students, who have also obtained higher education. They are 25 in number, while some are attending other schools due to our lack of their grade levels here at Feleta," Paye said.

Paye and Williams said their key source of support, apart from assistance coming from elsewhere, is agriculture.

"We are involved in gardening by plant cassava, potatoes and a lot of other things," Paye and Williams said in a separate statement.