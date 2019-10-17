Liberia: UBA Liberia Launches Chat-Banking Platform, Leo

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, changed the face of digital banking with the latest introduction of its innovative online banking platform, Leo.

The Leo platform will allow customers to make use of their social media accounts, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to carry out key banking transactions.

UBA's Leo platform is a highly advanced development for a financial institution in Africa, particularly in Liberia, which aims to simplify the way customer transacts. The bank says it is something that has become necessary in today's fast-paced world with demands for quick-time transactions and responses.

With the launch of the chat-banking in the country, customers will be able to open new accounts, receive instant transaction notifications, check their balances on the go, transfer funds, make airtime top-ups and confirm cheques, pay bills, request for mini statements, amongst other things.

UBA Liberia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olakekan Balogun, who introduced the Leo digital banking online services, said the platform aims to make banking easier to young Liberians.

Balogun expressed thanks and appreciation to the students who turned out for the launch of the Leo digital banking system, and further encouraged them to be a part of the bank's newly introduced products. The launch event was graced by students of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

"Banking should be easy, convenient & secure," Balogun said. "Today we launch our Chat Banking Product, Leo, which allows you to transfer money, open account, get account statement, buy airtime, get customer service assistance and a lot more... using Facebook Messenger & WhatsApp."

Earlier, Melody Mezay Ketter, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Liberia, spoke on the importance of banking, informing the students of the new product being introduced by the UBA Liberia.

Mrs. Ketter said LEO Digital Banking is one of the many banking products being introduced by UBA, and further encouraged students of the AMEU to be a part of this banking revolution.

David Ojo, UBA Head of Digital Banking Sales, said there are 2.2 million active users monthly on social media; FaceBook, while 300,000 bots (an autonomous program on a network, especially the Internet, that can interact with computer systems or users) on Face Book.

He made these revelations yesterday when he made a PowerPoint presentation to the students on the unique services of LEO Digital Banking Services in Monrovia.

Delivering a PowerPoint presentation to the students on the unique services of LEO Digital Banking Services, Ojo disclosed that Facebook has 200 million subscribers in Africa, noting that 25,000 active Facebook subscribers are currently in Liberia.

He said that the ideal of the introduction of the LEO Digital started in 2017 and is now introduced in 2019. Concluding his presentation, Ojo called on the student population to be a part of this new innovation.

Diakae Al Lewis, Sr., Assistant Director IT and Cyber Security Regulation and Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Liberia, who formed part of the occasion, lauded the UBA Liberia team for its innovative posture of bringing modern banking in Liberia.