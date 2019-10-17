Liberia: Justice Kaba Stays All Legal Proceedings Against Senate Secretary

The stay order by Justice Kaba was necessitated by a complaint filed him by Singbeh's legal team.

Associate Justice Yussif Kaba, presiding in the Chamber of the Supreme Court on Monday, October 14, 2019 mandated courts throughout the country to stay from further proceedings into corruption cases that involved the embattled Senate Secretary, Nanborlor Singbeh.

Justice Kaba's mandate comes in the wake of more corruption cases filed against Singbeh by Hans Armstrong, a British national and the Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech brothers, Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, who hold 70 percent share in MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated.

MHM Eko-Liberia is a Czech Republic rock crushing company that was situated in Seekie-Ta, Weala Township in Margibi County.

Singbeh is the president and chairman of the board of directors of the MHM Eko-Liberia Inc., where he also holds a 30 percent share.

Kaba's mandate ordering courts throughout the country, some of which are trying Singbeh for corruption and other related charges, called on authorities at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to stop all proceedings pending the outcome of a conference with judges of those courts, including Armstrong, who has earlier filed the cases against Singbeh to appear on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

It comes as the Kakata Magisterial Court was expected to deliver its ruling on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 as to whether the US$800,000 bail secured by Sky Insurance Company that prevented Singbeh, and his two co-defendants from being incarcerated at the Kakata Central Prison, has a good financial standing to post the bond.

Prosecution has repeatedly argued that Sky Insurance lacks the financial capacity to secure the bail, and subsequently asked Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata Magisterial Court to deny the bond, and go ahead to rearrest Singbeh and his cohorts.

Kaba's order, dated October 14, 2019, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, instructed: "By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, an Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the hour of 2:30 p.m. in connection with the above captioned case."

It further directed: "You are hereby ordered to stay from further proceedings and or action in the matter out of which the above captioned case grew, pending the outcome of the conference.

Kaba's action was necessitated by a complaint filed him by Singbeh's legal team.

Singbeh is facing accountability charges at the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia; theft of property case at the Kakata Magisterial Court, and a simple assault case at the Monrovia City Court.

All of those cases were brought by Armstrong against Singbeh.

In the Kakata Magisterial Court case, Singbeh is accused of illegally issuing a fake power-of-attorney to one Jans Holasek, a Czech national and former staff of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL); which document Holasek relied upon to withdraw US$317,500 on October 21, 2013 from the Ecobank-Liberia account of MHM Eko-Liberia, according to police charge sheet.

At the Commercial Court, Singbeh is sued to account for over US$5 million in cash and equipment transferred to him by his majority 70 percent shareholders, which they claimed Singbeh withdrew over US$2.5 million out of the company's accounts at Ecobank-Liberia and the Afriland Bank-Liberia respectively.

The trucks and equipment under litigation were purchased and shipped by the 70 percent majority shareholders, Czech brothers Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, but with an agreement of reimbursement when the company produced and sold crushed rocks, the court's record claims.

In the simple assault case at the Monrovia City Court, Armstrong complained that Singbeh, on September 3, 2019, punched him in his chest at the Salem Police Depot in Sinkor, Monrovia in the presence of on-lookers, including officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Singbeh's alleged act was committed when the police arrested Holasek, who Armstrong claims was used by Singbeh to withdraw the US$317,500 out of the account of the company at the Ecobank.

It can also be recalled that the President Pro-Tempore, Senator Abert T. Chie, disallowed court Sheriff and officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) from arresting the Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, who was ordered arrested by Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata, Margibi County Magisterial Court.

Magistrate Duncan was presiding over the Kakata Magisterial Court, where Singbeh and several others of the senior management team of a Czech-owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated, are accused of illegal sale of heavy duty earth-moving equipment, and heavy duty trucks worth US$650,000.

Singbeh has repeatedly denied the allegation, but the police charge sheet, which contains statements believed to have been made by Holasek, and some senior employees of MHM Eko-Liberia, allegedly implicates him with the unilateral sale of some of the equipment.

At the Monrovia City Court on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Singbeh's lawyer, Cllr. Joseph Gibson, verbally told the court that President George Weah was responsible for Singbeh not being able to attend his scheduled court's hearing.

Cllr. Gibson, who appeared before the court to defend Singbeh in his simple assault charge, said that defendant Singbeh informed him that he would not appeared for his scheduled hearing, because he was in a meeting with President Weah.

"I was in another court, the Civil Law Court, when I was informed by Singbeh about his meeting with President, and so I had to abandon that case to come in here and have the court informed immediately. Therefore, I ask that you postpone the case because of the President's call," Cllr. Gibson told the court.