Liberia: Over U.S.$4k, L$2 Million Raised for Govt Hospital in Buchanan

17 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

The Committee to Help Save the Government Hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, has raised over US$4,872 and L$2,621,355 to help save the hospital from its present stage which lacks essential drugs and other facilities."

Members of the committee on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, made an initial presentation US$3,880 to the administration to assist in the running of the hospital for the period of one-week.

Christopher Yarwoe, secretary of the committee, who read the statement during the presentation ceremony, said the hospital's administration has presented a one-week budget to the committee of US$2,455 to help cover some operational costs, including fuel for generator, ambulance, Operation Research materials, as well as feeding of patients.

"We realized both Liberian and US dollars, which we kept in the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), amount to about L$2,621,355, and US$4,872 as of October 16, 2019," Chris said.

Mr. Yarwoe, who read the statement, said based on the pressing need of the hospital since it was reopened on Saturday, October 5, 2019 following a fire incident, the committee to Help Save the Government Hospital decided to give two weeks of support to the hospital.

"The committee is pleased to present an initial amount of US$3,880 on behalf of the citizens and residents of the county. The presentation of the money to the hospital is fully supported by residents, including government officials, and eminent sons and daughters of the county," Yarwoe said.

He continued, "We want to thank those who contributed to this citizens' initiative by supporting the hospital, including the communities, towns, ethnic groups, the churches and mosques. Also the schools, individuals, motorcyclists, market women, petty traders, and members of the Legislative Caucus."

Mr. Yarwoe also lauded the management of Equatorial Palm Oil, ArcelorMittal Liberia, and the Nigerian Community, while calling on the public, as well as those that are willing, to make further contributions.

The hospital medical director, Dr. Abraham Jawara, described the citizens' initiative as laudable as it remains the right decision.

"We want to express our sincere appreciation to the committee for taking on such a task, because this donation comes at a time when the hospital is declining in need of medical materials," he said.

Committee members in the yard of the hospital.

Dr. Jawara said while health workers undergo the stress of getting allotments, the citizens' initiative has made a significance landmark in the history of running the hospital by coming in with more assistance to the delight of the administration.

"We feel proud as health workers to commence our work amid strenuous challenges, and also happy to receive the donation. Today is a happy moment for the people of Bassa, and health practitioners at the government hospital, because this is going to enhance our work," Jawara told members of the committee.

He said that the administration considers the initiative as a move for the hospital to come back fully ready to serve the people of Grand Bassa County, as well as patients from neighboring catchment communities.

Meanwhile, the administration has called on the government to provide their allotments, which the county has been following for a period of time, but was yet to receive it.

"We want the government to see this as a reason to give our money. The citizens' initiative is not sufficient to run the hospital and provide the desired healthcare so rely on the allotment to ensure that that our people benefit from the healthcare," he said.

Madam Martha F. Karnga, chairperson of the Committee to Help Save the hospital, who officially presented the money to the hospital's administration, said Bassa people at home and abroad were pleased to present the money to the hospital administration.

She said the money shows a sign of unity among the people of Grand Bassa County, which will help them, and the administrator of the hospital.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Health
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.