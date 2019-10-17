Liberia: The Last Well Begins Montserrado Water Project

The Last Well, an American nonprofit organization based in Rockwall, Texas, in partnership with the office of Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, on Friday, October 11, 2019, commenced the County 2020 Water Project.

The project aims to address water challenges residents often face, particularly in rural communities during the dry season. The project will receive a total of 108 new hand pumps, rehabilitate 69 damaged wells and distribute 8,117 soya buckets.

Already, by 2015, the entity had erected several hand pumps in Bomi, Bong and Grand Grand Kru counties. This year The Last Well is constructing hand pumps in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties.

The safe drinking water project of The Last Well aims to eliminate water scarcity and get rid of waterborne diseases.

When completed, according to The Last Well's vice president for operations, Doc Lawson, a total of 170, 510 residents in Careysburg, Commonwealth, St. Paul River and Todee Districts will benefit from the project.

Lawson told district leaders that through the effort and consistent communication from Senator Joseph to The Last Well, they made a u-turn to address the water situation, because from the initial stage, Montserrado County was scheduled for next year's March project.

Mr. Lawson acknowledged the efforts of Senator Joseph as well as the confidence reposed in them through his office, which has promised to work diligently to provide the people of Montserrado County with safe drinking water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He told Senator Joseph and district leaders that The Last Well is ready to serve "you people, and I think we will make that happen."

Senator Joseph lauded The Last Well, especially Doc Lawson, who is doing everything possible to provide safe drinking water for residents in the county.

Safe drinking water, according to the senator, is very important and Montserrado, particularly people living in Klay Ashland and its surroundings, are still drinking from running creeks. This is why The Last Well is here to ensure that the entire district gets water.

Senator Joseph then urged the county leadership to take ownership of the project and ensure that residents make use of the project.

"My responsibility as senator of this county is to look for opportunity, bring it and turn it over to you and then you work to serve your people, because you don't have the means to go any where for somebody to give you money," he said.