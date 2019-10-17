Africa: 'AI to Complement Humans, Not to Take Jobs'

17 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Tintswalo Baloyi

A TECHNOLOGY expert has waded into the contentious debate around artificial intelligence (AI) being a threat to some jobs presently held by humans.

Presenting at a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Alix Rübsaam, argued AI would complement, not replace, human capabilities.

"Essentially computers are doing what we do, but doing it better. They are who we are but not what we are," Rübsaam said.

She is a researcher in philosophy of technology, cultural analysis and post-humanism.

Rübsaam opined as she presented on, "AI or Death? Redefining what it Means to be Human in the Software Age."

She said AI could not be taken at face value without understanding the cultural context.

"AI is shaped by a specific time and place," the expert said.

"It's contextual, based on the most important technology of the time."

Thought-provoking rhetorical questions dominated her presentation.

"This (above analysis) is only true as long as we define this reality as computational. Are we computers?" she quipped.

"The Greeks thought we were all hydraulic machinery. Maybe it's silly but AI is a threat, not a threat to an organism or a species but to our contemporary definition of what it means to be human."

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Africa
Business
Labour
ICT
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.