Mozambique: STAE Officials Accused of Breaking Election Law in Tete

Renamo leader Ossufo Momade is reported to have shown journalists evidence of attempted fraud and declared that his party "would do whatever the people want them to", without elaborating on the warning.

Maputo — Although Mozambican election law states that, immediately after the count of the votes, the results sheets ("editais") must be posted for public view on the walls of the polling stations, in parts of the western province of Tete, this did not happen, following Tuesday's general and provincial elections.

The coalition of election observation bodies known as the "Sala da Paz" (Peace Room) claimed that officials of the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE) prevented the editais from being posted in at least three districts.

According to Julio Calengo, the Sala da Paz focal point in Tete, cited in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the districts affected are Moatize, Angonia and Cahora Bassa.

He said that polling station staff did not post the results sheets because they were obeying an instruction from the district directors of STAE.

"We regard this with concern, because we are all tense", said Calengo. "We don't know why they haven't put up the results sheets in Moatize. It's a strange and worrying situation".

When the chairperson of the Tete Provincial Elections Commission (CPE), Assumane Assane, was asked about the matter, he said he could not comment, because he did not have his notes available.

AIM has tried, so far without success, to obtain a reaction from the STAE central office in Maputo.