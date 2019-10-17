South Africa: Philippi Horticultural Area Zoning Battle Continues in Court

analysis

Day two of the case over a piece of land in the Philippi Horticultural Area saw the City emphatically reiterating its claim that the applicants -- the PHA Food and Farming Campaign, and the campaign's chairperson Nazeer Sonday -- based their case on myths, while the developer said the land in question would not be farmed.

The Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) case, which PHA Food and Farming Campaign chairperson Nazeer Sonday on Tuesday called "precedent-setting" had attorneys representing the PHA Campaign, the City of Cape Town, the province and the developers debating a 2011 provincial government decision to rezone the city's urban edge. The decision resulted in urban land encroaching on agricultural land, located in what campaigners refer to as the Philippi Horticultural Area.

The piece of land under debate comprises 472.36ha in an area that the campaign argues forms part of the PHA, while the respondents argue that it is not part of the horticultural area. Developers intend on turning the area into Oakland City, comprised of 15,000 housing units, a private school, malls and other urban developments, according to advocate Michael Janisch, who represented the Oakland City Development Company.

The PHA Campaign, supported pro bono by advocate Murray...