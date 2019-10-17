Kenya: Yemi Alade On Why She Featured Swahili Song in Her Newly-Released Studio Album

Photo: Yemi Alade/Instagram
Yemi Alade.
17 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Nigerian Afro-pop diva Yemi Alade on Tuesday night held an exclusive party in Nairobi in celebration of her recently released fourth studio album Woman of Steel and the short film Home.

The 15-track album includes Umaskini (track number 14), which is a Swahili version of Poverty, which is track number 10 in the album.

The song was translated by gospel-turned-secular artiste Ivlyn Mutua.

"I always believe going where the love is and I must say there is a lot of love for me in East Africa. So when I sing songs in Swahili this is my way of saying thank you so much. That's why I had to include it (Umaskini) on the album. I want you guys to see the efforts I'm putting in this relationship," Yemi told Nairobi News.

The new album follows the release of Kings of Queens (2014), Mama Africa (2016) and Black Magic (2017).

With album release party seemingly the new trend among artistes who always turn up to support each other, Yemi also got support from several Kenyan artistes who graced the event.

Among them was Sauti Sol's Chimano, who was also was the host, Victoria Kimani, Naiboi, Hart_the_Band, Blinky Bill and Patricia Kihoro.

The release party of the album in Kenya was the last after Yemi staged similar launch parties in Lagos, London and Paris.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.