Mozambique: Convincing Victory for Nyusi/Frelimo Almost Certain

Renamo leader Ossufo Momade is reported to have shown journalists evidence of attempted fraud and declared that his party "would do whatever the people want them to", without elaborating on the warning.

Maputo — Polling station results from the Mozambican general elections held on Tuesday are continuing to trickle in slowly, and from across the country they suggest a convincing victory for incumbent President Filipe Nyusi and for the ruling Frelimo Party.

Although data from only a minority of polling stations has been processed so far, the sample is large enough to suggest that the lead established by Nyusi and Frelimo cannot be overturned.

Instances of undoubted fraud have been reported from various parts of Mozambique, but not on a large enough scale to affect the result of the presidential election.

On Wednesday night, the independent television station STV, presented results from the central province of Sofala, suggesting that Nyusi is coasting to a comfortable victory in what has usually been regarded as an opposition stronghold. With data from 877 polling stations processed, the results were:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 221,134 (67.9 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 39,858 (12.2 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 63,265 (19.4 per cent)

Mario Albino (AMUSI) 1,446 (0.4 per cent)

Results from 365 polling stations in the southern province of Gaza indicated an easy win for Nyusi - not surprising, given that Gaza has always been a Frelimo stronghold. The Gaza results were:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 120,038 (93.7 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 3,060 (2.4 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 4,311 (3.4 per cent)

Mario Albino (AMUSI) 697 (0.5 per cent)

From 480 polling stations in the neighbouring province of Inhambane, Nyusi also maintained a commanding lead. The figures were:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 103,250 (80.1 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 5,609 (4.4 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 18,930 (14.7 per cent)

Mario Albino (AMUSI) 1,087 (0.8 per cent)

STV did not broadcast presidential result from any of the other eight provinces.