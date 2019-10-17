Tunisia: Record Olive Harvest Expected in Mahdia Governorate

Tunis/Tunisia — A record olive harvest is expected in the Mahdia governorate, estimated at 250 thousand tons in the 2019-2020 season.

These quantities which represent the equivalent of 50 thousand tons of oil, exceed by 280% the average production of the region in recent years, said head of crop production department at the Regional Authority for Agricultural Development (CRDA) Kamel Tahri.

The olive-picking season that will start in November, will provide several seasonal jobs, he added.

Mahdia counts 5.7 million olive trees, spread over nearly 160 thousand ha. The region has 229 processing units, 200 of which are operational.