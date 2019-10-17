South Africa: ConCourt Reinstates Struggle Veteran's Special Pension After Fraud Conviction

17 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chelsey Moubray

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the right to a special pension, which has been disqualified as a result of the conviction for an offence, may be restored where a presidential pardon has been granted and the reason for the disqualification has fallen away.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that a person convicted of a listed offence and who forfeited their right to a special pension as a result, may have their pension reinstated if they have been granted a presidential pardon.

The court rejected the opposing argument that a pardon only operates proactively and can therefore not undo the consequences of a conviction.

Instead, in a unanimous decision handed down by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla on Tuesday 15 October 2019, the Constitutional Court found that a pardoned person, from the date of the pardon, is legally to be treated as a person who had not been convicted of an offence.

Justice Mhlantla held that while special pension recipients must be deterred and discouraged from committing serious offences, "where the reasons for the disqualification have fallen away, a person will be able to receive their special pension... The right itself is not terminated; it is the receiving of the monthly payment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
U.S.,China Trade War Has Tanzanian Cotton Trade Catching a Cold

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.