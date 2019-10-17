Malawi: Thyolo Students Set Own Secondary School Ablaze

Photo: He Who Laughs Last/Wikimedia
(File photo).
17 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Irate students at Thyolo secondary school on Wednesday night went on rampage, destroying school property and setting the building ablaze angered by what they say infiltration of the school by students from other districts.

The students say quota system entails that only students from the district should be selected to the school but they are surprised that the number of students from other districts who come "through envelopes" is now outnumbering those from Thyolo.

The students destroyed the general building which comprises of administration offices and bursar's office as well as hostels, matron's house, dining room and part of the headmaster's office.

Reports from the school say what started the rage is that some of the students were sent on suspension due to various reasons which include use of mobile phones, teasing and bullying.

Thyolo police spokesperson Amos Tione said the damage is extensive and management ofn the school is now counting the cost.

He said investigations are underway to arrest the culprits.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.