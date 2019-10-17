South Africa: Manamela Urges Learners to Apply for NSFAS

17 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Technology Deputy Minister Buti Manamela has urged all qualifying applicants to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for 2020.

"I would like to urge all qualifying applicants who meet the funding criteria to use this opportunity and apply for funding. Applications will close on 30 November 2019 midnight. No late applications will be accepted, and there will be no second window," said Manamela.

He made the call during his visit to Motswatemeng High School, Makapanstad, North West, on Wednesday.

The visit was part of the NSFAS 2020 application roadshow where Grade 9 to 12 learners and out of school youth from Motswatemeng High School and surrounding areas where assisted to apply online for funding.

"Our aim is to reach out to all qualifying individuals who need financial assistance but are unable to access NSFAS funding due to a lack of internet facilities or application resources in their areas.

"We would have not done any justice if those who need government services the most were left out of the system," said Manamela.

According to NSFAS, of the 197 810 applications received since the opening date, 7 800 applications were received from North West. This number is significantly higher as compared to the same time last year where they received only 1 330 applications from the province.

NSFAS applications are submitted online, therefore NSFAS will not accept any emailed, faxed or posted applications.

To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant should meet the following criteria:

- Be a South African citizen;

- Intend to enrol at any of the 26 public universities or 50 TVET colleges in 2020;

- Come from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum - up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability; and

- Should not have received NSFAS funding in 2019. Those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements.

All applications need to be accompanied by supporting documents.

The Deputy Minister also used the visit to hand over 100 pairs of school shoes to learners at Motswatemeng High School, courtesy of Sizwe Medical Fund.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

