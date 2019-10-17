Malawi: Zikhale to Deliver Keynote Address At London Political Summit

17 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) strategist and Nkhata Bay South legislator Ken Zikhale Ng'oma is this Thursday scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a London Political Summit and Awards ceremony.

Zikhale Ng'oma, who is also Parliamentary Committee on Defence and International Relations, at the House of Parliament, Westminster in London.

Details of the keynote address suggest that Zikhale will speak at an awards ceremony where Malawian hip hop artist Tay Grin (real name Limbani Kalilani) will be honoured as part of celebrating young people in politics.

Zikhale said he will deliver his keynote speech at the invitation of summit's director Pauline Long.

According to Long, her institution was established to among other things, discover visionary leaders with great dreams and identify a purpose-driven leader and achiever.

She confirmed that Tay Grin will be a special guest and award recipient of Young African Emerging Political Leader Of The Year.

Tay Grin, a member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), contested for Lilongwe City Centre parliamentary seat in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections but lost.

He is one of the country's established hip hop artists who enjoy a huge following.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.