South Africa: Pretoria Boys Get a Glimpse of Life Behind Bars

17 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Correctional Services have introduced a new programme allowing young people to visit their Correctional Centres to experience life behind bars.

This, according to the department, is done in the hope that it will become a deterrent in following a life of crime.

On Tuesday, a group of 15 troublesome boys from Pretoria schools and crisis centres received first-hand experience of what it is like to be a prisoner after spending a day at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre.

The Correctional Services Department partnered with the Siyathuthikisa Bonke Crisis Centre in Atteridgeville in a bid to prevent crime.

The boys aged between 13 and 18 swapped their school uniforms for orange overalls and partook in activities offenders do daily. This included working the fields and spending time in single cells.

The parents of the boys consented to this unusual method of discipline.

Gauteng Regional Commissioner Grace Molatedi told SAnews that is the first time hosting young people at a Correctional Centre to see how life is behind bars.

According to Commissioner Molatedi, they used to host schools but now they host young people that are problematic in communities.

"We have noticed that most young people are using drugs and that influences them to commit crimes and end up in jail. We thought introducing the programme to expose them to the life behind bars as a way of showing them how it is to be behind bars," Molatedi said.

Those that are interested are advised to send a request to a nearby Correctional Centre and state when they would like to come.

"We welcome the youth from schools and those who are at the crisis centres," Molatedi said.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, it is important that the youth know about what is happening inside the Correctional facilities as this might deter them from committing crimes or from criminal activities.

Molatedi explained that the programme is for the youth who wants to experience or to know about the life in a Correctional facility.

Once permission is granted, the parents are contacted for their approval and the youth are called and stay in a cell, work in the fields and they get the real feel of prison life.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.