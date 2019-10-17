Sudan: Hamdok Confirms the Strength of Sudanese-Canadian Relations

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has affirmed the strong relations between Sudan and Canada. He received, Wednesday at his office the Canadian ambassador, Mr. Adrian Norfolk who praised the peaceful December Revolution that led to change in Sudan.

Mr. Norfolk has offered condolences on the martyrs of the revolution, affirming his country readiness to assist the transition government to overcome current challenges, explaining that Canada would help to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.