Sudan: Hamdok Meets Turkish Ambassador

17 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdoc affirmed Sudan's keenness to develop cooperation relations with Turkey to serve the interests of both countries.

Hamdok received, Wednesday at his office Turkey ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Nazir Oglu who conveyed to the Prime Minister the congratulations of the Turkish leadership on the formation of the transitional government.

Turkey ambassador has asserted his country readiness to support the programs of the transitional government.

He also affirmed his country's desire to increase investments in Sudan.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

