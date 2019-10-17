Sudan: Hamdok Meets Turkish Ambassador

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdoc affirmed Sudan's keenness to develop cooperation relations with Turkey to serve the interests of both countries.

Hamdok received, Wednesday at his office Turkey ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Nazir Oglu who conveyed to the Prime Minister the congratulations of the Turkish leadership on the formation of the transitional government.

Turkey ambassador has asserted his country readiness to support the programs of the transitional government.

He also affirmed his country's desire to increase investments in Sudan.