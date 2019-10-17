Somalia: Prime Minister Flies to United States for Key Summit

17 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has flown to United State for World Bank and IMF summit.

The prime Minister's high-level delegation including some of his cabinet was seen off at the Adan Adde International Airport by senior Government officials.

Confirming the departure of Mr. Kheire, the PM office said PM Kheire will hold discussions with officials from both International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"Off to the USA to attend the World Bank & IMF News annual meetings; pertinent topics under discussion include securing debt relief & arrears clearance for Somalia," reads a Twitter post by the office of PM Kheire.

PM vowed that his office will work assiduously to attain and sustain ultimate development objectives.

World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund 2019 Annual Meetings are expected to open this week as dozens of world leaders poor into Washington.

World Bank Group President David Malpass will address the press during the meetings.

The Annual Meetings are attended by approximately 2,800 delegates from our member countries, 350 observer organization representatives and 800 members of the press. Approximately 550 accredited civil society members also participate in the Meetings.

The meetings are comprised of events open to all attendees, ministerial-level invitation-only sessions closed bilateral meetings, and events open only to the Press.

