Rwanda: Cycling Duo in SA for Training At UCI Centre

17 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Youngsters Eric Muhoza and Genevieve Mukundente are in South Africa where they traveled for a training clinic at the UCI World Cycling Centre.

The duo left the country on Wednesday, and are expected back on November 13.

Muhoza is leading the men's junior category in in this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup after winning Rwamagana Circuit and Kivu Race last month.

"The training (in SA) is a good opportunity for me to learn and up my level," said a visibly excited Muhoza before departing yesterday.

On the other hand, Mukundente goes into the month-long high performance training at the back of two wins in women's category, having claimed Rwanda Circuit and Tour de Kigali.

Rwanda Cycling Cup resumes

Meanwhile, the year-round local cycling championship - Rwanda Cycling Cup - resumes with its fifth race on Saturday when riders will be vying for top honours in Lambert Byemayire Criterium, in Huye District.

The men's elite riders will do a total of 112 kilometres, 20 laps in Huye town, with the men's junior category and women riding 84 and 67.2 kilometres, respectively.

The race is aimed at remembering late Lambert Byemayire, the former Rwanda Cycling Federation's (Ferwacy) Vice President who passed on in November 2016.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.