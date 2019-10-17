Rwanda: Cycling Duo in SA for Training At UCI Centre

Youngsters Eric Muhoza and Genevieve Mukundente are in South Africa where they traveled for a training clinic at the UCI World Cycling Centre.

The duo left the country on Wednesday, and are expected back on November 13.

Muhoza is leading the men's junior category in in this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup after winning Rwamagana Circuit and Kivu Race last month.

"The training (in SA) is a good opportunity for me to learn and up my level," said a visibly excited Muhoza before departing yesterday.

On the other hand, Mukundente goes into the month-long high performance training at the back of two wins in women's category, having claimed Rwanda Circuit and Tour de Kigali.

Rwanda Cycling Cup resumes

Meanwhile, the year-round local cycling championship - Rwanda Cycling Cup - resumes with its fifth race on Saturday when riders will be vying for top honours in Lambert Byemayire Criterium, in Huye District.

The men's elite riders will do a total of 112 kilometres, 20 laps in Huye town, with the men's junior category and women riding 84 and 67.2 kilometres, respectively.

The race is aimed at remembering late Lambert Byemayire, the former Rwanda Cycling Federation's (Ferwacy) Vice President who passed on in November 2016.

