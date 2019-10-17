Tanzania: Parliament to Deliberate On Roadmap, Budget Next Week

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) will meet in Dodoma next week to deliberate among, other things, on proposals for the final national development plan roadmap and government budget before heading to the general election next year.

According to an official statement issued by the National Assembly yesterday, the Parliament will hold its committee meetings to review the proposed parameters of the national development plan and budget for the fiscal year 2020/21.

This is the fifth proposal that MPs will see and discuss since in November 2015. This process stands as a testing phase for them to ensure the development plan and budget that they may endorse corresponds to the interests of their voters.

The fifth phase government under President John Magufuli will also run for the second term in office.

However, observers say the government has made great strides in social services in terms of improvement in access to water, education, electricity, health and infrastructure.

"There will be 14 committee meetings in Dodoma from October 21 through November 1," part of the statement reads.

"The MPs will evaluate the Treasury register statement on public capital investments in various organisations and institutions in the country."

But also the committees will scrutinise various reports by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) on the local and central governments for the fiscal year ending June, 2018.

The statement says further that there will also be a review on the performance of ministries and various institutions as well as numerous subsidiary pieces of legislation.