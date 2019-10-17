Tanzania: Downpour Halts Yanga, Pan Africa Friendly

THE friendly matches between Young Africans and their old rivals Pan Africa has been postponed due to inclement of weather.

The organisers said they were forced to postpone the match after finding water logged Uhuru Stadium unplayable.

The oganisers didn't name the new date of the friendly match, saying it is too early since the downpour that affected the pitch is likely to continue for couple of days.

Downpour hit various areas of Dar es Salaam since afternoon to the extent it left the Uhuru Stadium with pools of water.

Yanga who three days ago whacked Friends Rangers 4-3 in a friendly match at Police Officers ground, Kurasini in Dar es Salaam, use the friendly matches to drill players ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off match against Pyramids FC of Egypt.

The Jangwani Street club has opted to host the home leg match against the Egyptians at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Yanga now bank on the Congolese striker David Molinga (Falcao) scored two goals in their latest match against Friends Rangers.

He had brace to his name on the day scoring in the 23rd and 27th minutes to continue putting his identity on the team's scoring board.

Others who scored were Maybin Kalengo and skipper Papy Tshishimbi who has recovered from the injury list after missing the past Vodacom Premier League (VPL) clash against Coastal Union which his team won 1-0.

Yanga, the only Tanzanian envoys in the continental level tournament will fly high the country's flag in the CAF Confederation Cup when they play host to Egypt's Pyramids FC in the first leg playoff match at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on October 27th.

As well, It has been reported that David Molinga and Mustafa Suleiman have been cleared to feature for Yanga during the forthcoming CAF duel.

The return match will be played on November 3rd in Cairo from where the successful team will sail into the group stage of the competition.

However, before taking on the Pyramids, Yanga will be in a VPL action on October 22nd against Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

They will also use the game to scale up their weapons against the Pyramids who are also eager to make an impact in the continental football contest.

Lately, Yanga sit on the 12th slot on the VPL ranking with four points from three matches while Mbao FC are placed on 11th position with six points from five games.