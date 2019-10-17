Liberia: Govt Prioritizes Agriculture for Growth, Development

17 October 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Deputy Agriculture Minister for Planning and Development has assured international partners that government prioritizes agriculture within the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Minister Robert K. Fagans stated that the Ministry of Agriculture through the implementation of the second generation of the Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Plan One and Two components are aligned with the PAPD.

Minister Fagans made the statement Wednesday at the observance of World Food Day held at the Agriculture Ministry in Gardnerville outside Monrovia.

According to him, the Food and Nutrition Security and Competitive Value Chains Development and Market have been outlined to increase agriculture production in the country.

He stressed that this approach is intended to support farmers produce more to enhance food security.

"It is not easy to develop a vibrant agriculture sector, especially one that was completely broken down like ours, but this government can assure you, our partners, farmers, the private sector and entire citizenry that with the support and involvement of everyone of us Liberia can attain self-sufficiency in food production in the near future " Minister Fagans maintained.

Meanwhile, the Resident Representative of the World Food Programme (WFP), Karla Robin Hershey, said Liberia and the international community should combine efforts in the fight against hunger.

Representative Hershey stated that the commitment to achieve zero hunger by2030 should not be compromised.

She stressed that WFP serves 90 million people daily in over 80 countries which is intended to save and change lives.

She indicated that WFP is working with the Liberian Government to assist the country grow the nutritious foods it needs to feed its people and end hunger in a more sustainable manner.

Representative Hershey revealed that statistics show that there is enough food on the planet to feed everyone, but one-third of the food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Agribusiness
West Africa
Business
Liberia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.