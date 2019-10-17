Liberia: Govt Prioritizes Agriculture for Growth, Development

Deputy Agriculture Minister for Planning and Development has assured international partners that government prioritizes agriculture within the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Minister Robert K. Fagans stated that the Ministry of Agriculture through the implementation of the second generation of the Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Plan One and Two components are aligned with the PAPD.

Minister Fagans made the statement Wednesday at the observance of World Food Day held at the Agriculture Ministry in Gardnerville outside Monrovia.

According to him, the Food and Nutrition Security and Competitive Value Chains Development and Market have been outlined to increase agriculture production in the country.

He stressed that this approach is intended to support farmers produce more to enhance food security.

"It is not easy to develop a vibrant agriculture sector, especially one that was completely broken down like ours, but this government can assure you, our partners, farmers, the private sector and entire citizenry that with the support and involvement of everyone of us Liberia can attain self-sufficiency in food production in the near future " Minister Fagans maintained.

Meanwhile, the Resident Representative of the World Food Programme (WFP), Karla Robin Hershey, said Liberia and the international community should combine efforts in the fight against hunger.

Representative Hershey stated that the commitment to achieve zero hunger by2030 should not be compromised.

She stressed that WFP serves 90 million people daily in over 80 countries which is intended to save and change lives.

She indicated that WFP is working with the Liberian Government to assist the country grow the nutritious foods it needs to feed its people and end hunger in a more sustainable manner.

Representative Hershey revealed that statistics show that there is enough food on the planet to feed everyone, but one-third of the food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.