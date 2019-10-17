South Africa: Use Water Sparingly

17 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has called on citizens to continually conserve water and use it sparingly as South Africa is a water-scarce country.

"Cabinet also commends members of the public for their continued patience during the planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project by the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority and the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority during October and November 2019. The shutdown is to allow for routine maintenance, which is necessary after every 10 years," said a Cabinet statement released on Thursday.

Urgent interventions have been implemented to help mitigate the impact of the persistent drought in the Northern Cape.

The interventions are part of the Land Reform and Integrated Farmer Support Programme.

"About R30 million has been reprioritised for immediate intervention in the procurement and distribution of fodder for the farming community as a short-term measure," Cabinet said.

Government will also increase the capacity of water provision by drilling more boreholes in the affected areas of the province.

The Cabinet meeting took place on Wednesday at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

