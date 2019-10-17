Nigeria: Allow Our Goods to Enter Nigeria, Ghana Begs Govt

17 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Ghanaian Foreign and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has appealed to the federal government to allow goods from her country into Nigeria.

The federal government had closed its borders since August for the purpose of checking smuggling.

Speaking during a meeting with Nigeria's High Commissioner to Ghana, Olufemi Abikoye, Botchwey said goods from Nigeria are entering Ghana.

She said the Ghanaian government will deploy all diplomatic channels to ensure that Nigeria reopens its borders to the sub-region for free movement of goods.

The minister said Ghanaian traders have incurred huge losses because their goods have been detained for weeks at the Seme border.

"As we speak, Nigerian goods are entering Ghana without any problem and I think that we should find ways of isolating the issues and the countries that you have problems with so that Ghana's exports can enter your market without being lumped up with all these issues that have emerged," she said.

Abikoye assured the minister that Nigeria will collaborate with Ghana to find a lasting solution to the situation.

He said Ghana was not the target of the border closure, but that it was a move to help the Nigerian economy.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Ghana
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.