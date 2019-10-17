South Africa: Restaurant-Quality Food Ready to Heat and Eat On Delivery

analysis

Organic Karoo lamb shoulder slow-braised with herbs, buttermilk and confit garlic, on your doorstep? Coming right up...

If you think standing on a street corner, waving frantically and watching your Uber sail past is bad, that sinking feeling is nothing compared to seeing the Chefs delivery truck hurtle up the road - because even in this day and age of satellites in space watching your every move, the GPS still can't tell them where the gate to your apartment complex is.

When you've been slaving over a hot laptop all day and are now ravenously hungry and looking so forward to a delicious meal with minimal effort, it's even more tragic.

Friendly drivers with big smiles, winning attitudes and bearing your dinner in a white paper bag go a long way to fixing all this; the Google Maps fail is not their fault. I'm sure the neighbours got a giggle at the crazy lady running after the truck.

Chefs is a small restaurant in the Cape Town City Bowl with a particular edge in the market.

The dishes change daily, and you can place your order online ahead of time, or make your selection when you arrive. The presentation is...