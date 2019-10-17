Africa: South Africa Hosts African Ministerial Conference of the Environment in Durban, 11 to 15 Nov

16 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa will host the 17th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) under the theme: "Taking action for Environment Sustainability and Prosperity in Africa" at the Olive Convention Centre, Durban in South Africa from 11 to 15 November 2019.

The Session will focus on a number of topical issues linked to the overall theme, namely the environmental contribution towards the green economy, advancing the circular economy in Africa, the environmental contribution to the development of oceans economy in Africa, biodiversity, land degradation, desertification and drought as well as climate change.

AMCEN will discuss the need for African countries to take practical actions, including implementation of policies, relevant regional and global frameworks, in order for the continent to attain environmental sustainability and prosperity and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa's Agenda 2063.

The five-day programme will consist of a meeting of the expert group from 11 to 13 November, and a ministerial segment, on 14 and 15 November.

At this conference, South Africa will assume the Presidency of AMCEN from Gabon for the next two years and a new Bureau for the conference will be elected.

Members of the media who wish to attend and cover the session are requested to register with the Department of Environmental Affairs of South Africa by sending their full names, ID number and media houses before end of business on Thursday 31 October 2019:

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

