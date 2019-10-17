Cameroon: Dangote Begins New Cement Plant

17 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on October 16, 2018 launched the construction of a 275 million US dollar (156 billion FCFA) cement plant in Niger. The factory is based in Keita, near Tahoua in western Niger. Expected to last 26 months, the project will include the construction of a 100-megawatt coal power plant.

Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Infrastructure
Central Africa
