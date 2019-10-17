Cameroon: Dangote Begins New Cement Plant

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on October 16, 2018 launched the construction of a 275 million US dollar (156 billion FCFA) cement plant in Niger. The factory is based in Keita, near Tahoua in western Niger. Expected to last 26 months, the project will include the construction of a 100-megawatt coal power plant.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability