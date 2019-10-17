Cameroon: Constitutional Council - Five Elecam Board Members Take Oath

President Paul Biya in separate decrees on September 16, 2019 renewed the term of office of four of the members and appointed Njipendi Salifou as a new member.

Cameroon's elections institution, Elections Cameroon has all its legal Electoral Board members in function to organise and manage the upcoming municipal, legislative and regional council elections in the country.

President Paul Biya in a decree on September 16, 2019 renewed the term of office of four of the Electoral Board members by four years. They included Tsanga Delphine, Pierre Titi Nwel, Christopher Tambe Tiku and Mohamadou Boubakar. In another decree the same day, President Paul Biya appointed Njipendi Salifou as new member of the Electoral Board of ELECAM for a four-year term of office renewable.

After their appointment, history was made on October 17, 2019 as they took the oath before the Constitutional Council, a necessary ritual to enable them assume office. What was more memorable about the oath-taking ceremony was the fact that it was the first to take place in the Constitutional Council as the Council only became effectively operational in 2017. Similar ceremonies hitherto took place at the Supreme Court that used to sit in for the Constitutional Council.

As such, the President of the Constitutional Council, Clément Atangana chaired the event at the session hall of the Council at the Yaounde Conference Centre. He read out the provisions of Section 12 (6) of the Electoral Code which provides that, "Before assuming office, members of the Electoral Board shall take the following oath before the Constitutional Council." The oath which the five members took before the Council was clearly stated. He also made known the provisions of Section 15 of the Electoral Code on the termination of the term of office. It may be terminated in cases of, "physical or mental incapacity duly established by the Electoral Board; gross misconduct, notably breach of oath, duly established by the Electoral Board; and penalty imposed for a felony (life or fixed term imprisonment coupled with banishment and civic disqualification)." Clément Atangana equally read out the provisions of Section 10 of the Electoral Code relating to the duties of the Electoral Board of ELECAM. The President of the Constitutional Council in the presence of senior officials of ELECAM such as the Chairperson of the Electoral Board, Enow Abrams Egbe and Director General of Elections, Erick Essousse, as well as other dignitaries succinctly presented the portraits of the four Electoral Board members whose term of office was renewed and that of the new member Njipendi Salifou. At the end of the ceremony, he congratulated them for meriting the trust of the Head of State and wished them success in the exercise of their duties.