South Africa: Convicted Rapist Nicholas Ninow Gets Life Sentence

17 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Nicholas Ninow has been handed down a life sentence by Judge Mokhine Mosopa in the North Gauteng High Court for the 2018 rape of a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria, TimesLive reports. The convicted rapist also received a five-year sentence for posession of drugs and five more for defeating the ends of justice. The two five-year terms will run concurrently.

During sentencing, Judge Mosopa said that gender-based violence against children is an epidemic in South Africa and added that Ninow's particulars will be included in the sexual offenders list.

Judge Mosopa also said that Ninow appeared to be a broken person, saying: "The person who was supposed to protect him introduced him to drugs," referencing evidence indicating that Ninow's mother introduced him to narcotics.

Previously, Ninow blamed his actions on impulse and drugs when he took the stand in mitigation of sentence.

