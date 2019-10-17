South Africa: Support Grade 12 Learners

17 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has encouraged parents and guardians to support their children as they prepare for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

"Communities are urged to create a conducive environment for their children to write the final examinations," the Cabinet statement said on Thursday.

This as learners on Wednesday sat for the Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 Practical.

Learners will sit for their Information Technology exam on Thursday. Both papers require electricity availability.

Main subject examinations for the NSC will start on 23 October and conclude on 28 November 2019.

A total of 629 197 full-time and 122 471 part-time learners registered to write the examination.

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) has verified the state of readiness by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and its provincial departments to administer the 2019 NSC.

"Cabinet wishes all learners well as they prepare for the end-of-year examinations," Cabinet said.

National Integrated Social Protection Information System (NISPIS) Report

Cabinet has welcomed the educational outcomes of review done on all the 2018 Grade 12 social-grant beneficiaries.

"The information was obtained from the National Integrated Social Protection Information System (NISPIS), which tracks the learners using their respective identity document numbers, the type of grant they were receiving and their respective schools," Cabinet said.

According to the system, out of the 400 761 candidates that passed their 2018 NSC examinations, 237 114 of them were social-grant beneficiaries.

About 36% of them received Bachelor's degrees, 38% received diplomas and 26% received higher certificates.

Cabinet said the results confirm the positive effects of government interventions, particularly in improving the lives of poor and vulnerable children.

The Cabinet meeting took place on Wednesday at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

