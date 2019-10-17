South Africa: French Chefs Hit the Road to Take Classic Cuisine to South African Palates

17 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Every year, four top French chefs visit South Africa to promote the cuisine from Potch to Pretoria. Armed with diplomat cream (yes, it's a real thing) and techniques for the every-chef, the roadshow stopped in at Cape Town's Alliance Française. TGIF got a front-row seat at the workshop table to see, taste and hear what it's like to be an international ambassador for a classic cuisine some say is going out of fashion.

Master French pastry chef Florian Py crouches down to measure the glazed puff pastry with a ruler. He has brought the ruler to South Africa from his kitchen in France. It remains close at hand as he constructs his own combination of two French classics - a Black Forest gateau and a mille-feuille. Nothing about this tower of delicate pastry, various creams and boozy cherries is a millimetre out of place.

The South Africans attending his workshop at the Alliance Française in Cape Town crowd around him to ooh and aah at his precision and creativity. He pipes perfectly and flips the tower onto its side without mishap. Our kitchen would never stay this clean with so much cream and crumbs going on. We would have eaten...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

