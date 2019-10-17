South Africa: Moratorium Placed On State-Owned Land

17 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A moratorium has been placed on all state-owned companies and other public bodies from releasing any of their land.

Cabinet was apprised on the progress made by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform on accelerating land reform and redistribution through the release of state-owned land for human settlements development.

Cabinet welcomed the progress being made by the IMC. It further approved the proposals on the identified state-owned land.

"About 167 portions of state-owned land measuring 14 105 hectares held by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure were approved to be released for human settlements development through the issuing of Powers of Attorney to the Housing Development Agency (HDA)," Cabinet said in a statement.

The HDA is a national public-sector development agency that acquires and prepares land as well as develop the land and project manage the development of housing and human settlements.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.