South Africa: Moratorium Placed On State-Owned Land

A moratorium has been placed on all state-owned companies and other public bodies from releasing any of their land.

Cabinet was apprised on the progress made by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform on accelerating land reform and redistribution through the release of state-owned land for human settlements development.

Cabinet welcomed the progress being made by the IMC. It further approved the proposals on the identified state-owned land.

"About 167 portions of state-owned land measuring 14 105 hectares held by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure were approved to be released for human settlements development through the issuing of Powers of Attorney to the Housing Development Agency (HDA)," Cabinet said in a statement.

The HDA is a national public-sector development agency that acquires and prepares land as well as develop the land and project manage the development of housing and human settlements.