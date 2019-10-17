South Africa: DA CEO Steps Down Days Before Federal Council Showdown

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

DA CEO Paul Boughey has announced that he will be stepping down from the role in coming days.

In a memorandum, dated 17 October 2019, and sent to all party structures Boughey explains that he made the decision to allow the leadership and a new chair of the federal council "the space to chart their own course".

His decision comes just days before the DA holds a crucial federal council meeting where it will deliberate on the direction of the party, as well as electing a new federal chairperson. The outgoing chairperson is James Selfe, who has held the position for almost two decades.

The DA's spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party accepts Boughey's resignation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

