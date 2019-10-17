Zimbabwe: Two Film Students Involved in DStv's Romantic Movie

Two Zimbabwean filming students at the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy for Southern Africa, Nobert Mapfoche and Rutendo Mahofa have received a boost on their budding careers following their involvement in a romantic movie Savvanah Skies set to premiere on 25 October.

The film is one of the two projects entirely produced by students at MTF Academy in Lusaka.

The other film is called The Painting, a horror film conceptualised and written by Nikita Mokgware, and directed by Emanuel Goncalves.

Savannah Skies is a romantic drama conceptualised and written by Ludmila Mero and Muchemwa Sinkala and directed by Joshua Kafumukache.

It is set around a young woman who, after being left with little or no choice, is forced into marriage to save her father. She has to navigate her way in a new household, defying her conniving mother-in-law as she pursues her education and learns of an unconfessed love that has been with her all along.

Well-known Southern African faces such as famous former Kabanana actress Phenny Walubita, who plays the main antagonist role will be seen on screen as well as Angela Nachilongo and a number of new faces.

Both productions were filmed on location in Zambia.

The Zimbabwean students in the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy were involved in the creation of Savannah Skies with Mapfoche as producer and post-production supervisor and Mahofa as first assistant director and marketing director.

DStv's Zambezi Magic will premiere The Painting and Savannah Skies on Friday October 18 at 9pm, October 25 at 9pm respectively.