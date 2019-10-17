South Africa: Deputy Minister David Masondo Embarks On Provincial Roadshows

press release

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, will embark on roadshows across all 9 provinces in the coming two months. The roadshows are intended to engage provincial and local government leaders on issues relating to the application of prudent fiscal control measures in light of the constraints detailed in the budget speech, among others.

The Deputy Minister also intends to use this opportunity to communicate Treasury's plan to grow the economy and reduce unemployment; and re-emphasise Treasury's commitment to supporting SMMEs in line with the commitment to promote new entrants in different economic sectors.

Government departments at various levels will also be encouraged to adhere to the commitments already made by Treasury regarding the payment of small businesses within the stipulated 30-day period as a critical element to support SMMEs who do business with the state.

"Our fiscus is under pressure. This roadshow is to urge colleagues in provinces and municipalities to work with us to spend carefully, particularly in areas of compensation of employees, of course without necessarily compromising service delivery.

We also want provincial and local governments to support small and medium businesses by paying them on time if they have rendered goods and services because some of these businesses are forced to close down or go into more debt if they are not paid, which eventually affects economic growth," Deputy Minister Masondo said.

The Deputy Minister's roadshow will begin in Limpopo on Friday, 18 October, and move on to other provinces in November. Further details in this regard will be communicated in due course.

Issued by: National Treasury