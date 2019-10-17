Zimbabwe: Wildlife Activists in Bid to Stop Govt From Selling 35 Baby Elephants

17 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwean wildlife activists are in a race against time to stop the government from selling 35 baby elephants to China and Pakistan after it emerged that the state was planning to secretly trade the young jumbos.

Lenin Chisaira, Director of Advocacy4Earth, an environmental lobby group which is suing the government over the sale, alleging that government has been trying, since last year, to nicodemusly sell the baby elephants to China but were delayed by a High Court application which they filed in May this year.

"The ongoing case has been that the state wants to sell the elephants through the backdoor and we have reliable information that they can fly out tomorrow and Thursday.

"The elephants are currently detained in Hwange but the government has made sure no one, including us environmentalists and the media from at least getting the details of the sale," he said.

The activists claimed that if the government goes ahead with the sale, it will not only be in contempt of court but also in violation of the country's and international animal welfare regulations.

"During the recently held CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna) meeting, it was resolved that elephants from Africa should no longer be sold outside the continent. Although the agreement is not yet binding, Zimbabwe is trying to run ahead of time before the law is affected. They need to think of the future than now," he stated.

However, an official from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wild Life Management Authority, Tinashe Farawo poured cold water on the issue saying it was a mere social media talk as the government does not capture baby elephants for sale but for rehabilitation.

"They have approached the courts but the most important thing you need to know is we don't sell them. Of course, we capture baby elephants but in the event that we do, it means they are being treated for an ailment or something like that.

"Normally, it's for management purposes, let's say it's an orphan and the vet doctors have noticed something and they need to attend to it.

"But some of these selling stories are just fiction, it's something we hear on social media. There are people who are making money in the name of wildlife. However, we cannot discuss further a matter which is before the courts," Farawo said.

He stated that there is a case of misplaced priorities from the activists as he claimed attention should be on the human-wild life conflict.

"People are quiet about lives which are being lost as a result of wildlife, we have a serious problem of overpopulation of animals. There is no water, food and these animals end up invading communities in search of those resources," he noted.

Zim Parks

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Wildlife
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
External Relations
Environment
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.