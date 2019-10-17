Zimbabwe: 'MDC Shows No Desire for Talks'

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has rubbished claims of being involved in any discussions with Zanu-PF aimed at laying ground for the much expected dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his arch-rival Nelson Chamisa.

MDC which is on record claiming to have the general populace at heart is showing no remorse with people's lives as they continue to drag their feet against any engagement with the ruling party.

"The MDC would like to put it on record that it has not been involved in any meeting with Zanu-PF either formal, ad-hoc or informal.

"The MDC understands that the deepening crisis is a direct consequence of the unresolved 2018 Presidential election wherein popular will was disregarded and the MDC was prevented from executing its mandate as the winning party. We therefore, believe that it is fundamental that there be genuine dialogue aimed at resolving this legitimacy question and to attend to political and economic reforms," said party's Secretary General Chalton Hwende in a statement.

"As the party that won the 2018 election, the MDC is committed to resolving the socio-economic problems facing the country in keeping with its promise to the people of Zimbabwe at the 2018 Election," added Hwende.

The party has however set some conditions for dialogue including the use of neutral convenor.

"The MDC believes that the platform for this dialogue must be convened by a neutral arbitrator or institution and that the outcome of the dialogue and its execution be guaranteed by SADC, AU or the UN," said Hwende.

Zimbabwe is currently going through its worst economic crisis with price of basic commodities going up by over 500 percent while bread, fuel and other essentials have disappeared from most supermarkets.

The crisis has heightened calls for dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa who are believed to hold the keys to stopping further damage to the economy.