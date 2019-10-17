Zimbabwe: 'MDC Shows No Desire for Talks'

17 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has rubbished claims of being involved in any discussions with Zanu-PF aimed at laying ground for the much expected dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his arch-rival Nelson Chamisa.

MDC which is on record claiming to have the general populace at heart is showing no remorse with people's lives as they continue to drag their feet against any engagement with the ruling party.

"The MDC would like to put it on record that it has not been involved in any meeting with Zanu-PF either formal, ad-hoc or informal.

"The MDC understands that the deepening crisis is a direct consequence of the unresolved 2018 Presidential election wherein popular will was disregarded and the MDC was prevented from executing its mandate as the winning party. We therefore, believe that it is fundamental that there be genuine dialogue aimed at resolving this legitimacy question and to attend to political and economic reforms," said party's Secretary General Chalton Hwende in a statement.

"As the party that won the 2018 election, the MDC is committed to resolving the socio-economic problems facing the country in keeping with its promise to the people of Zimbabwe at the 2018 Election," added Hwende.

The party has however set some conditions for dialogue including the use of neutral convenor.

"The MDC believes that the platform for this dialogue must be convened by a neutral arbitrator or institution and that the outcome of the dialogue and its execution be guaranteed by SADC, AU or the UN," said Hwende.

Zimbabwe is currently going through its worst economic crisis with price of basic commodities going up by over 500 percent while bread, fuel and other essentials have disappeared from most supermarkets.

The crisis has heightened calls for dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa who are believed to hold the keys to stopping further damage to the economy.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.