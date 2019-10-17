South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Launches New Neighbourhood Watch Brand in Robertson

17 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, launched the new Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) brand in Robertson, whilst participating in a panel discussion on the importance of NHWs. Please see photos and new logo attached.

At the launch, safety stakeholders were given the opportunity to exhibit their product to the region. Additionally, the importance of professionalising volunteerism was outlined using the NSRI as a case study and there was a handover of certificates and starter kits to accredited NHW structures.

The professionalisation of NHWs started in 2013 through the Western Cape Community Safety Act (WCCSA). Section 6 of the Act, which deals with the Accreditation and Support of Neighbourhood Watches gives recognition to the efforts of Neighbourhood Watches and acknowledges the value of their presence in communities.

Minister Fritz said, "Over the past few years the NHW project has evolved rapidly. On 1 October 2016, the Act was promulgated, allowing the Department to formally begin accrediting NHWs in the Western Cape. In 2017, training for NHWs was reviewed and a new training manual was developed. In 2018, funding for Accredited NHWs was approved and implemented. This brings us to 2019 where we are launching the new NHW Brand. The new brand was previously launched at the River Club in Observatory on 28 March."

Minister Fritz further added, "The introduction of our new brand shows our commitment to changing the old positioning and stigmas of the NHW. The launch aims to create safer neighbourhoods and increase perceptions of safety in communities."

Under the leadership of Minister Albert Fritz, the Department of Community Safety will continue to use every tool at its disposal to safeguard the Western Cape.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

