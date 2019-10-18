Kenya: DStv Cuts Three Popular Channels From Its Packages

17 October 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Annie Njanja

Pay-TV firm DStv is set to cut three popular channels starting November as the contractual agreement with partners comes to an end.

Starting November 1, Compact Plus and Premium bouquet subscribers will be cut-off from the History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels.

The History channel provides documentaries and education entertainment shows while Lifetime featured reality TV shows, lifestyle documentaries and romantic films.

DStv Kenya is set to announce two new channels.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh our content line-up and optimize the suite of channels on offer, Multichoice Group (the parent firm) will be saying goodbye to the History, Crime+Investigation and Lifetime channels on DStv platform at the end of the current contract term. The current contract expires on November," DStv said in a statement.

"We will soon be announcing the introduction of two new channels to DStv. The first is an established global brand and the other, a new innovative brand," it added.

"Both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will really enjoy, including among other blue chip documentaries, history and factual reality shows."

